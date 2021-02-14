SafeInsure Market Cap Tops $276,589.51 (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 14th. One SafeInsure coin can now be bought for $0.0136 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeInsure has a total market capitalization of $276,589.51 and approximately $999,186.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SafeInsure has traded down 48.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00024791 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005091 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 74.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000179 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001382 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000065 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 40.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001461 BTC.

SafeInsure is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 20,281,861 coins. The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

