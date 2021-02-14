Safex Token Hits Market Cap of $25.26 Million (SFT)

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 14th. One Safex Token token can currently be bought for $0.0134 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Safex Token has traded up 48.5% against the dollar. Safex Token has a total market cap of $25.26 million and approximately $13,398.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000613 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004803 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded down 59.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Safex Token Token Profile

Safex Token is a token. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 tokens. The official website for Safex Token is safex.io . Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io . Safex Token’s official message board is safe.exchange . The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Safex Token Token Trading

Safex Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safex Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

