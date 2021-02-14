salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for salesforce.com’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the highest is $0.86. salesforce.com posted earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com will report full-year earnings of $4.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.61 to $4.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for salesforce.com.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a $325.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Pritchard Capital lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.72.

CRM stock opened at $240.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $219.94 billion, a PE ratio of 62.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $224.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.77. salesforce.com has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total transaction of $1,198,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,242 shares in the company, valued at $12,282,707.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total value of $42,977.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,090,826.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,092 shares of company stock valued at $19,114,755 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter worth $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 116.9% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

