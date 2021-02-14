salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,436,242 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 64,700 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for approximately 0.5% of Swiss National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.38% of salesforce.com worth $764,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $240.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $219.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $224.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.77. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $234.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. OTR Global upgraded shares of salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $325.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.72.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total transaction of $1,198,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,282,707.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total value of $42,977.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,090,826.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,092 shares of company stock worth $19,114,755. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

