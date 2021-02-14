Salon Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLNM) Short Interest Up 63.4% in January

Salon Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLNM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a growth of 63.4% from the January 14th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of SLNM stock remained flat at $$0.01 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 6,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,083. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02. Salon Media Group has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.05.

About Salon Media Group

Salon Media Group, Inc, an Internet media company, operates an online news Website in the United States. It produces a content Website with various subject-specific sections. The company's Salon.com Website features various voices and perspectives; and covers a range of topics, including news, politics, race, religion, culture, entertainment, sustainability, economy and innovation, technology, and business, as well as food, and health and science.

