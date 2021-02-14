Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 62,800 shares, a growth of 55.1% from the January 14th total of 40,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMSEY traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $8.76. 53,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,952. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.57. Samsonite International has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $10.53.

About Samsonite International

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags worldwide. It offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags; and travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices primarily under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names.

