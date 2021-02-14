Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 62,800 shares, a growth of 55.1% from the January 14th total of 40,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SMSEY traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $8.76. 53,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,952. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.57. Samsonite International has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $10.53.
About Samsonite International
Recommended Story: How to track put option volume
Receive News & Ratings for Samsonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.