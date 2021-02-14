Sandvik AB (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Short Interest Up 68.1% in January

Sandvik AB (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, an increase of 68.1% from the January 14th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Sandvik stock opened at $26.10 on Friday. Sandvik has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $26.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.25, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.29.

SDVKY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Sandvik to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sandvik by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Sandvik in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sandvik by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sandvik in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,417,000. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts, and tooling systems.

