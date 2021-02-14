Sandvik AB (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Short Interest Up 68.1% in January

Sandvik AB (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, an increase of 68.1% from the January 14th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Sandvik stock opened at $26.10 on Friday. Sandvik has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $26.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.25, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.29.
SDVKY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Sandvik to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.
About Sandvik
Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts, and tooling systems.
