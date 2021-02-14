Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.50.

SNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

SNY stock opened at $47.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.97. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $37.62 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). Sanofi had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $9.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Sanofi’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sanofi will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 3.5% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 1.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 0.9% in the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 24,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 2.8% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

