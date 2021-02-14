Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,865 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Sanofi during the 3rd quarter worth $308,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Sanofi by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Sanofi by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 36,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sanofi by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sanofi by 1,113.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 26,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 23,997 shares in the last quarter. 6.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

NASDAQ SNY opened at $47.57 on Friday. Sanofi has a one year low of $37.62 and a one year high of $55.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $9.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

