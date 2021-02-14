SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.84 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) will report sales of $7.84 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for SAP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.71 billion to $7.93 billion. SAP reported sales of $7.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SAP will report full-year sales of $33.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.50 billion to $33.84 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $34.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.91 billion to $35.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SAP.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. SAP had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SAP shares. Barclays lifted their target price on SAP from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on SAP from $170.00 to $127.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SAP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Argus cut SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. SAP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.92.

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $131.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $157.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. SAP has a 12-month low of $90.89 and a 12-month high of $169.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.07 and its 200 day moving average is $139.35.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in SAP by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 3,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in SAP by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in SAP by 4.4% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in SAP by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SAP by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

