Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $142.71 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) will announce sales of $142.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $123.95 million and the highest is $156.94 million. Sarepta Therapeutics reported sales of $100.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full year sales of $655.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $539.20 million to $1.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $681.97 million, with estimates ranging from $552.87 million to $813.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sarepta Therapeutics.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SRPT shares. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $197.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group cut shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $213.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $223.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $204.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Sarepta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.38.

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $91.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.97. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $78.06 and a 52 week high of $181.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 2.01.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $183,975.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $753,000. Allstate Corp raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 2,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

Featured Article: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.