Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF) Short Interest Up 51.7% in January

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, an increase of 51.7% from the January 14th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 364.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SUVPF opened at $586.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $447.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $424.79. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $230.61 and a 52 week high of $475.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers live cell analysis system, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

