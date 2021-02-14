Scala Price Hits $0.0002 (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. In the last week, Scala has traded 17.1% higher against the dollar. Scala has a total market cap of $2.30 million and approximately $12,420.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scala coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Scala Profile

Scala’s total supply is 13,538,169,259 coins and its circulating supply is 9,738,169,259 coins. The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.)”

Scala Coin Trading

Scala can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

