Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 121,600 shares, a growth of 56.7% from the January 14th total of 77,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,216.0 days.

Separately, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Scatec ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

STECF remained flat at $$24.20 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.20. Scatec ASA has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $26.50.

Scatec ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated independent solar power producer. The company operates through Power Production; Services; and Development and Construction segments. It is involved in the project design and development, financing, engineering, procurement, construction management, ownership, operation and maintenance, and asset management of solar photovoltaic power plants.

