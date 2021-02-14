Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Holdings Raised by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,813 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $7,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHV. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 19.1% during the third quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,764,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,646 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 283.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 529,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,286,000 after purchasing an additional 391,267 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 892.4% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 240,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,548,000 after purchasing an additional 216,195 shares in the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 87.5% during the third quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 424,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,710,000 after purchasing an additional 198,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $8,612,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $62.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.09. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $37.79 and a 52-week high of $62.58.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

