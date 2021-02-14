Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Stock Holdings Reduced by St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,285 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 5.1% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF worth $8,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 867,047.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 329,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,513,000 after purchasing an additional 329,478 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 168,873.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 170,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,223,000 after acquiring an additional 170,562 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 520,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,542,000 after buying an additional 129,717 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 23.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 572,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,116,000 after purchasing an additional 109,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 28.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 390,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,694,000 after purchasing an additional 86,665 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA opened at $102.01 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $102.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.55 and its 200-day moving average is $79.77.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

