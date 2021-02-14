Sears Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRSCQ) Short Interest Update

Sears Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRSCQ) (TSE:SCC) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 106,900 shares, a drop of 35.2% from the January 14th total of 165,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 198,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

SRSCQ stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 514,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,040. Sears Canada has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.

Sears Canada Company Profile

Sears Canada Inc operates as a multi-format retailer in Canada. The company operates department stores that offer various merchandise, including women's, men's, and children's apparel, as well as nursery products, cosmetics, jewelry, footwear, and accessories; and home furnishings and mattresses, home dÃ©cor, lawn and garden, hardware, leisure, seasonal products, toys, floorcare, sewing, and various appliances.

