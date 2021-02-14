Secret (SCRT) Market Cap Achieves $154.33 Million

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Secret has a total market cap of $154.33 million and approximately $3.28 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret coin can currently be bought for $2.21 or 0.00004554 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded 92.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Secret alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $232.62 or 0.00478424 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00030594 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 50.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,201.28 or 0.02470656 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000058 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 101.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000132 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Secret Coin Profile

SCRT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 177,072,563 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official website is scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Block Rewards500 coins per block until block 2000250 coins per block until block 4000125 coins per block until block 800062.5 coins per block until block 1600031.25 coins per block until block 224000 “

Secret Coin Trading

Secret can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.