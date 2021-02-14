Security Asset Management Grows Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Security Asset Management grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 71.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,310 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 10,512 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 2.4% of Security Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Security Asset Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tatro Capital LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates raised its position in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 11,170 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,662 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,816,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $244.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $226.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $245.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSFT. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.63.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

