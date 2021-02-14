Seigniorage Shares Price Up 17.6% This Week (SHARE)

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One Seigniorage Shares token can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000760 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Seigniorage Shares has a total market capitalization of $7.53 million and $411,126.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Seigniorage Shares has traded 17.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00056096 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $132.32 or 0.00272138 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.66 or 0.00085672 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.19 or 0.00090881 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.52 or 0.00103894 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.69 or 0.00186520 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00059399 BTC.

About Seigniorage Shares

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,372,170 tokens. Seigniorage Shares’ official website is dollarprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Seigniorage Shares

