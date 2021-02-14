Selfkey Reaches Market Cap of $23.19 Million (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Selfkey has a total market capitalization of $23.19 million and $5.01 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Selfkey has traded up 50.6% against the dollar. One Selfkey token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.28 or 0.00068230 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $479.04 or 0.00981986 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006860 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00051207 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,516.68 or 0.05158984 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00025318 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00018321 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Selfkey

Selfkey is a token. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,798,195,381 tokens. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org . The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Selfkey Token Trading

Selfkey can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

