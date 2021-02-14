Semux Market Capitalization Hits $172,028.65 (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. In the last week, Semux has traded 66.2% higher against the dollar. Semux has a market capitalization of $172,028.65 and approximately $2,638.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Semux token can now be bought for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Semux alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00009409 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00008680 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011167 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006567 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001722 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001147 BTC.

About Semux

SEM is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 tokens. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Semux is www.semux.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Semux Token Trading

Semux can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Semux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Semux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.