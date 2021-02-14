Semux Reaches Market Cap of $152,590.14 (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 13th. One Semux token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Semux has traded up 43.1% against the dollar. Semux has a market capitalization of $152,590.14 and approximately $4,261.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Semux alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00011153 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00010662 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00011738 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006378 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001756 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001380 BTC.

About Semux

SEM is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 tokens. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Semux is www.semux.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Buying and Selling Semux

Semux can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Semux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Semux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.