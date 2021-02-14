Sentinel One Day Volume Hits $341,667.00 (SENT)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. In the last week, Sentinel has traded up 37.4% against the dollar. One Sentinel token can now be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel has a total market cap of $13.27 million and approximately $341,667.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SENT is a token. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co

Sentinel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

