Sentinel Protocol Price Up 27.4% Over Last Week (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Over the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded 27.4% higher against the dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a market capitalization of $18.69 million and $9.36 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0417 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00025003 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00014504 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007449 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001719 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004842 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004917 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Token Profile

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is a token. It launched on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 448,637,618 tokens. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io . The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

