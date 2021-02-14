Sentivate Reaches Market Cap of $34.81 Million (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. In the last seven days, Sentivate has traded up 42.1% against the US dollar. One Sentivate coin can now be purchased for about $0.0099 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentivate has a total market cap of $34.81 million and approximately $485,322.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sentivate alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.22 or 0.00068148 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $477.65 or 0.00979976 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00006855 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00051040 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004227 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,521.45 or 0.05173196 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00025310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00018138 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Sentivate

Sentivate (CRYPTO:SNTVT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,508,583,663 coins. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Sentivate Coin Trading

Sentivate can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentivate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.