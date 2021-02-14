Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.29 Million

Brokerages expect Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) to post sales of $14.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $14.76 million. Sequans Communications posted sales of $8.77 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 62.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full year sales of $73.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $73.10 million to $73.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $113.25 million, with estimates ranging from $105.00 million to $121.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sequans Communications.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SQNS shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Sequans Communications from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Sequans Communications from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Sequans Communications from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Sequans Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sequans Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Sequans Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Sequans Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Sequans Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SQNS opened at $8.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.47 and a 200-day moving average of $6.06. The stock has a market cap of $196.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 0.96. Sequans Communications has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $9.57.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Sequans Communications SA develops and provides 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical Internet of Things (IoT) markets. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, the company provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms featuring low power consumption, a set of integrated functionalities, and deployment capability.

