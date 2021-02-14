Serum Price Tops $3.85 on Major Exchanges (SRM)

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 13th. Over the last seven days, Serum has traded up 45% against the U.S. dollar. One Serum coin can now be purchased for $3.85 or 0.00008019 BTC on major exchanges. Serum has a market capitalization of $192.59 million and approximately $203.68 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001268 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00058174 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $128.89 or 0.00268323 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00084184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00085550 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00086741 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00061739 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,854.41 or 0.93375199 BTC.

Serum Coin Profile

Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com

Serum Coin Trading

Serum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

