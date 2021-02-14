SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 11,619 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 409.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,619 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $5,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 44,549 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $18,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $406.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $396.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $374.68. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $221.27 and a 52 week high of $414.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 52.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TFX shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Teleflex from $420.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Teleflex from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.27.

In related news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 2,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.00, for a total transaction of $1,107,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,133,682. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

