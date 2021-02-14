SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 30,024 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 143.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,024 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $5,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth $919,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 727.3% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 39,800 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $4,383,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,463,130.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,822 shares of company stock worth $10,009,275. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ICE. Redburn Partners began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

NYSE ICE opened at $111.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.12 and its 200-day moving average is $104.94. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $63.51 and a one year high of $119.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.93%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.