SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 43,731 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 314.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,731 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $6,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in J. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on J. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jacobs Engineering Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.62.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, EVP Dawne S. Hickton sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $255,823.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,354,039. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 9,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.16, for a total value of $990,472.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,383 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,099.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 74,802 shares of company stock valued at $7,977,002 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:J opened at $114.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.29 and a fifty-two week high of $116.73.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.