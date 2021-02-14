SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 42.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,938 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,584 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $7,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in FedEx by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in FedEx by 227.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 121 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays raised FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.00.

FDX opened at $263.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.19. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $88.69 and a 1-year high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

In other FedEx news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

