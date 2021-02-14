SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 572,811 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,118 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $6,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,062.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $14.38 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $7.43 and a 52 week high of $14.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.31, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.62.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $220,028.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,622.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 12,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $147,152.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

HPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.79.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

