SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 96,695 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 1,042.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 96,695 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $6,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Long Pond Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 143.2% in the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,942,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,808 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 736.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 837,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,655,000 after buying an additional 737,508 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,801,000. PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 8.3% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,559,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,032,000 after buying an additional 579,792 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 921,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,307,000 after buying an additional 484,815 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Equity Residential news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $427,033.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $67.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $45.42 and a 1 year high of $87.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.99.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 69.05%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EQR shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Equity Residential from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Argus lowered Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

