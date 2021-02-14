SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 1,254.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,097 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.05% of Abiomed worth $7,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 287.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,833,000 after purchasing an additional 22,940 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,961 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,095 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,439 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 93.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abiomed alerts:

ABMD opened at $328.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $329.45 and a 200-day moving average of $293.07. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.17, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. Abiomed had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $231.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 7,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.87, for a total transaction of $2,117,245.72. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.94, for a total transaction of $403,410.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 184,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,689,354.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,955,656. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABMD. TheStreet upgraded shares of Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abiomed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.00.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Featured Story: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.