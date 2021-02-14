SG Americas Securities LLC Has $6.06 Million Stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 1,507.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,224 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Essential Utilities worth $6,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in Essential Utilities by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 20,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Essential Utilities by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 86,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $46.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.40 and a 12-month high of $54.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.251 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.03%.

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $59,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 73,822 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,812. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WTRG has been the topic of several research reports. US Capital Advisors assumed coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Essential Utilities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

