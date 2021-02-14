SG Americas Securities LLC Has $7.80 Million Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 73.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,411 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,542 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $7,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new position in General Motors during the third quarter worth $539,368,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 9,934.1% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,843,440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $333,667,000 after buying an additional 9,745,340 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in General Motors by 33.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,559,665 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $253,281,000 after buying an additional 2,160,331 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in General Motors by 240.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,601,328 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $76,973,000 after buying an additional 1,836,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in General Motors by 231.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,509,242 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,122,000 after buying an additional 1,751,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GM shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Argus upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.32.

GM opened at $53.60 on Friday. General Motors has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 52,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $2,364,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 525,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $23,340,917.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,683,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,828,641.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,446,153 shares of company stock valued at $64,000,996 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

