SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 9,861 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 238.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,861 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $6,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $3,444,000. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $654,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 12,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.49, for a total transaction of $5,843,528.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 11,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.71, for a total transaction of $5,815,795.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,527.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $544.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $495.52 and a 200-day moving average of $435.35. The company has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $545.85.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.03 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $439.25.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

