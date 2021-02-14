SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 97.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,463 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $7,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 71,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,482,000 after purchasing an additional 6,608 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 11,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 57.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Shares of MAR opened at $129.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.99 billion, a PE ratio of 244.31 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.23 and a 200 day moving average of $111.10. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.56 and a 52-week high of $149.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27.

In other Marriott International news, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total value of $12,872,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 760,172 shares in the company, valued at $97,849,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 7,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total value of $1,032,492.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,689,081.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,803 shares of company stock valued at $14,438,533. 12.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Argus upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.78.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.