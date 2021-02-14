SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 41.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,613 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $7,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Mirova purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. 56.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RSG opened at $91.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $65.37 and a one year high of $103.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.68.

Republic Services declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

RSG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Republic Services from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.62.

In other news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $4,097,425.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,367,738. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

