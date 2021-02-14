SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 10,813 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,575 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 10,813 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $7,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,839,197 shares of the software company’s stock worth $886,893,000 after acquiring an additional 36,624 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.5% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,155,514 shares of the software company’s stock worth $497,946,000 after acquiring an additional 51,794 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,126,477 shares of the software company’s stock worth $491,237,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Autodesk by 5.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,592,828 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $367,960,000 after purchasing an additional 85,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Autodesk by 9.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,446,264 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $334,101,000 after purchasing an additional 128,702 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $305.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.93, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.17. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.38 and a 52 week high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $952.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $285.04.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

