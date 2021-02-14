SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $6.50 Million Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 123,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,500,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hess by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,785,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $850,735,000 after acquiring an additional 189,488 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hess by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,662,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $641,063,000 after acquiring an additional 352,859 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hess by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,116,269 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $164,508,000 after acquiring an additional 186,811 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Hess by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,276,635 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $93,183,000 after acquiring an additional 181,197 shares during the period. Finally, Packer & Co Ltd boosted its holdings in Hess by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 1,357,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,674,000 after acquiring an additional 240,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HES shares. TheStreet upgraded Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus cut Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Hess from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Hess in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.74.

In related news, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 31,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total transaction of $1,822,311.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,709,986.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 18,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,042,881.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,183,974.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 403,648 shares of company stock valued at $23,177,150. 12.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $60.00 on Friday. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $26.06 and a 52-week high of $64.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

