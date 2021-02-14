SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 40,911 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,135,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of Five9 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,674,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Five9 in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,788,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Five9 by 55.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,307 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Five9 in the third quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Five9 by 23.5% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Five9 alerts:

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $181.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Five9, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $187.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -343.24 and a beta of 0.53.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 3,766 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.63, for a total value of $571,038.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,825,774.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,149 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $180,174.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 73,708 shares of company stock worth $11,725,333 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Five9 from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Five9 from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.11.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.