SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,405 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,539 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $7,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 4.0% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 1.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 34,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 17.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HDFC Bank stock opened at $83.04 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $83.26. The company has a market capitalization of $151.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.25.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

