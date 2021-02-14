Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) & CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) Critical Contrast

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) and CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer and CollPlant Biotechnologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer N/A N/A N/A CollPlant Biotechnologies -149.91% -116.41% -59.02%

15.7% of CollPlant Biotechnologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer and CollPlant Biotechnologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer 0 0 0 0 N/A CollPlant Biotechnologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

CollPlant Biotechnologies has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 58.05%. Given CollPlant Biotechnologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CollPlant Biotechnologies is more favorable than Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer.

Risk & Volatility

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CollPlant Biotechnologies has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer and CollPlant Biotechnologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer $1.50 billion 6.00 $266.95 million N/A N/A CollPlant Biotechnologies $2.32 million 40.20 -$11.16 million ($1.29) -12.75

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer has higher revenue and earnings than CollPlant Biotechnologies.

About Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited engages in the research and development, production, and sale of single-use medical devices in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Medical Device Products, Orthopaedic Products, Interventional Products, Pharma Packaging Products, Blood Management Products, and Others segments. It offers vascular and non-vascular access infusion devices, infusion sets, syringes, puncture needles, and specialized single-use clinical collection kits; wound healing dressings, wound sutures, and wound cleaning and nonvascular catheter supporting extracorporeal devices; and blood collection, storage, separation, and sterilization equipment. The company also provides prefilled syringes and pre-filled flush syringes; blood collection and blood glucose testing devices; and general anesthesia consumables, local anesthesia consumables, anesthesia auxiliary consumables, ICU equipment, and open and minimally invasive surgical equipment. In addition, it engages in the production and sale of orthopedic products; tumor and blood vessel interventional instruments; implantation materials and artificial organs; medical PVC granules, plastic packing bags, and carton boxes; industrial automatic equipment and parts; molds; hemo-dialysis equipment; and type I, type II, and type III medical devices. Further, the company is involved in the finance leasing and factoring business; wholesale of type I medical devices, surgical devices, and other disposal medical products; and provision of asset management and enterprise consulting services, as well as logistics and storage services. The company offers its products under the Jierui, Wego Ortho, Yahua, Bangde, and Hai Xing brands. The company also export its products. It serves hospitals, blood stations, and other medical units; and distributors. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Weihai, the People's Republic of China.

About CollPlant Biotechnologies

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company's products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. Its products include BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs; dermal filler for treating wrinkles; 3D Bioprinted breast implants; VergenixSTR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; and VergenixFG, an advanced wound care product for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds. The company was formerly known as CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and changed its name to CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. in June 2019. CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

