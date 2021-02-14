Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.40.

SMED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Sharps Compliance from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Sharps Compliance from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Sharps Compliance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 30th.

NASDAQ SMED opened at $14.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Sharps Compliance has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $14.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.75 million and a PE ratio of 207.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.49.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 4.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sharps Compliance news, Director John W. Dalton sold 13,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $127,724.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 922,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,614,636.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John W. Dalton sold 17,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $216,032.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 866,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,879,245.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,875 shares of company stock valued at $489,897. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMED. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Sharps Compliance during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sharps Compliance during the 2nd quarter worth $270,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $440,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 21,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

