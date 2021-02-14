Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.25.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:STTK traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.79. 36,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,642. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.29. Shattuck Labs has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $60.52.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($1.19). The firm had revenue of $2.44 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Shattuck Labs will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $356,000.

About Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer. It also holds a collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals to develop SL-279252 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphoma.

