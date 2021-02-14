SHIELD Reaches Market Capitalization of $296,783.53 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 53.9% higher against the US dollar. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $296,783.53 and $365.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,818.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,805.18 or 0.03697756 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.69 or 0.00441814 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $691.63 or 0.01416741 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $257.71 or 0.00527905 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.83 or 0.00478983 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00034044 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $161.20 or 0.00330213 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002834 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com

SHIELD Coin Trading

SHIELD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

