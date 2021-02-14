Shiloh Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHLOQ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Shiloh Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHLOQ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 106,100 shares, a drop of 38.1% from the January 14th total of 171,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,542,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of SHLOQ traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.19. The company had a trading volume of 225,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,298. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.15. Shiloh Industries has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $3.46. The company has a market cap of $4.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.36.
About Shiloh Industries
Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory
Receive News & Ratings for Shiloh Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shiloh Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.