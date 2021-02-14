Shimizu Co. (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Shimizu Co. (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the January 14th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Shares of Shimizu stock remained flat at $$29.41 during trading on Friday. 42 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331. Shimizu has a 12-month low of $25.06 and a 12-month high of $37.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.79. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.61.
Shimizu Company Profile
