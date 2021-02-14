Shimizu Co. (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Shimizu Co. (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the January 14th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of Shimizu stock remained flat at $$29.41 during trading on Friday. 42 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331. Shimizu has a 12-month low of $25.06 and a 12-month high of $37.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.79. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.61.

Shimizu Company Profile

Shimizu Corporation engages in the building contracting, civil engineering, machinery, and other construction works in Japan. It is also involved in the research, planning, study, evaluation, diagnosis, soil analysis, surveying, design, supervision, management, and consultancy related to regional, urban, ocean, space, resources, and energy developments, as well as construction works and environment improvement; and purchase, sale, letting, brokerage, management, appraisal, and consultancy of real estate.

